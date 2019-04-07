Columbia International Festival kicks off Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia International Festival kicked off Saturday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The two-day event is focusing on German-speaking countries this year, but many other countries are represented as well. With food, arts and crafts, and performances, the festival is the largest international celebration in our state.
This festival is the largest international celebration in our state. Organizers say many children in our state don't have the opportunity to do a lot of travel, so this is a way to give them a world of different cultural experiences.
Last year more than 20,000 people attended and they keep coming back for more in 2019.
The festival will continue Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. Admission is $7. Active military and children under the age of 12 get in for free.
