1-year-old dies in structure fire on Birdsong Ln. in Saluda County
By Jazmine Greene | April 5, 2019 at 5:37 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:08 PM

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 1-year-old is one of two victims who died in a structure fire on Birdsong Lane in Saluda County.

John-Michael Burton Hall and Karen Metts Blanset, 63, died at a local hospital, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

A third victim, 4-years-old, has been treated and released from the hospital.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office posted earlier this afternoon that a structure was on fire that caused one adult and two children to be transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office, SLED, ATF, and Saluda County Corner’s Office are continuing to investigating the cause.

