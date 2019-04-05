Warning issued to parents for Fisher-Price baby product after reports of infant deaths

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price have issued a warning about the Rock 'n Play infant swing due to several reported deaths.
There have been at least 10 infant deaths reported that are related to the Rock 'n Play, according to the CPSC.
All the babies who died were 3 months and older.
Medical experts say the product poses a risk because infants typically begin to roll over at three months, and all of the babies who died were 3 months or older. If unrestrained, the infants can roll from their back to their stomach or side and suffocate.
“Because deaths continue to occur, CPSC is recommending consumers stop use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities,” the CPSC warned.
Fisher-Price says parents should stop placing their infants in the Rock ‘n Play when they can begin to roll over. It’s also important to use the product’s three-point harness restraint.
Fisher Price also has said to make sure no blankets or pillows are in the Rock ‘n Play.
