One charged after juvenile drowns at Ocean Boulevard resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police have charged a woman after they say a 5-year-old child drowned under her watch late Friday night.
Officers responded to the Ocean Reef Resort around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a juvenile possibly drowning, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
29-year-old Lortoria Shantel Pittman of Emm City, NC is being charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child in connection to the incident.
The Horry County Coroner confirmed the child has died but has not named the victim.
WMBF News has a reporter working to find out more information about the incident.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.