How South Carolina’s quarterbacks performed in the spring game

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - All four scholarship quarterbacks logged snaps on Saturday during the South Carolina Gamecocks spring game.
Senior Jake Bentley completed 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The score was a 25-yard toss to former Gamecock wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who snuck into the north end zone for the celebrity touchdown catch.
Redshirt sophomore Jay Urich saw action at wide receiver and on special teams before he stepped behind center in the second half. Urich connected on 6 of 8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, to go along with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
The score was a 63-yard catch-and-run, which came courtesy of a screen pass by redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner, who completed 10 of 23 throws for 185 yards with a score and an interception. Joyner was the second quarterback to see action as the game’s signal-caller.
Freshman Ryan Hilinski completed the first eight throws on his opening drive. He finished 24 of 35 for 206 yards.
The announced attendance of the South Carolina Gamecocks was 25,832. Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more from Williams-Brice Stadium.
Copyright 2019 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.