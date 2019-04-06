Do not give medical testing samples, information to these potential scammers, deputies say

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, especially seniors, not to participate in an apparent medical scam.
The sheriff's office posted the scam warning to their Facebook page on April 4. The message warns of a group coming to homes and taking "medical swabs for genetic or medical testing" under the guise of cancer and other health screenings.
In addition, the sheriff's office says the group is also taking photographs of Medicare cards, driver's licenses, and Social Security cards. They are also getting some to sign "numerous papers."
The sheriff's office says Medicare and Social Security offices have been contacted.
"The persons doing this testing are wearing medical type scrubs," the post says.
The sheriff’s office says if you are approached by members of this group, you’re asked to call (803)-321-2222.
