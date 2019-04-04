VIDEO: LMPD body-camera footage released following controversial stop of teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD body-camera video of a black teenager being handcuffed and his car searched by officers following an alleged traffic violation has been viewed nearly 1 million times on YouTube.
The stop took place back in August, but the video was just made public. Watch it in full below.
Video shows Tae Ahn Lea, 18, being cooperative and complying with police after he is pulled over for allegedly making an improper turn.
But after he takes a call from his mother to put her on speakerphone, a police officer holds his wrists and pulls him from the car.
Lea protested, prompting a brief exchange with the officer:
Lea - “Why are you checking me?”
Officer - “I didn’t say you did anything.”
Lea - “Why did you take me out of the car?”
Officer – “Do you have any drugs?”
Lea – “I don’t, I told you that when you asked me the first time.”
Officer – “Do you mind if I check?”
Lea – “I do mind.”
Officer – “Okay. Awesome. I’m going to make sure you don’t have any weapons, OK?"
Lea – “No."
Lea was driving his mother’s car at the time. An officer said a police dog at the scene detected drugs. The dog was then ordered to search the car.
Officers on the video said they had the authority to conduct the searches.
Lea’s mother, Tija Jackson, a juvenile probation officer and licensed private detective, can be seen arriving at the scene and arguing with officers. She questioned why her son was in handcuffs for allegedly making an improper turn and why her car was being searched.
“Luckily enough for you ma’am,” the officer said to Jackson, “everything was captured on body camera.”
“No, luckily enough for you,” Jackson replied.
Later, an officer explained to Jackson that her son was pulled over as part of a crackdown on violent crime.
“We’re part of a violent crime unit,” the officer can be heard saying. “We don’t pick and choose where we work. We are told by our commanders, by the chief’s office, where to patrol, and that is based off of criminal violence statistics.”
Jackson said her son had never been in trouble. Lea said he had a job and was a scholarship recipient.
Police didn't find anything during the search.
The family is now represented by an attorney.
Reaction to the bodycam video came from several sources Thursday.
“Like president of his class, an honor student, we have to get to the bottom of these issues,” a Democratic candidate for Kentucky governor, Adam Edelen, said when questioned about the traffic stop.
At the Black Votes Matter gubernatorial debate held at Simmons College on Thursday evening, Edelen told WAVE 3 News that when it comes to law enforcement, he’d like to see more community policing.
College president Kevin Cosby also reacted to the stop on Twitter after the debate.
WAVE 3 News approached Cosby at the Simmons debate for comment on what was discussed, but he declined to interview.
At the Simmons College event, Edelen added that if departments reflected the neighborhoods they serve, instances like Lea’s would lessen.
“What we want to do is make sure people in a community know that they’re served by their government and not targeted by their government,” Edelen said.
A spokesman for LMPD said the department will not comment on a current investigation.
