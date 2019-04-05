Teachers, parents, and administrators share thoughts on education scholarship account act

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dolores Gilliard has been the principal at St. Martin de Porres Catholic School in Columbia for about a year now.
She testified before a Senate Education Subcommittee Thursday in supporter of S.556 (The Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Account Act). The bill would create education scholarship accounts for certain students. Money in these accounts could be used by parents to pay for tuition at private schools, textbooks, and services for students with disabilities.
Gilliard spent four decades working for public schools. She said the smaller class sizes area a plus in private schools. “I think the settings we provide in our schools best fits most of our students’ needs.”
Donovan Yarnall is the principal at St. Joseph Catholic School. He said, “What sets us apart is the ability to have small class sizes and differentiate instruction within that classroom.”
S.556 would transfer the state funding for a student into an account that can be used by parents for educational needs. According to the legislation, students with special needs, those living in poverty and dependents of full-time military members would be some of the students who are eligible for an account.
Those opposed to the legislation, like the Palmetto State Teachers Association, said lawmakers have their priorities in the wrong place. Executive Director Kathy Maness said, “Until the General Assembly fully funds our public schools – that’s their obligation and they’re not doing it – we don’t need to give money to education savings plans.”
The South Carolina Education Association said they are concerned with protections for special needs students. “Children would lose their IDEA federal rights. That protects them to make sure they’re taken care of.”
Advocates for the legislation said these accounts would have a big impact on the lives of South Carolinians who are struggling and would give students a unique educational experience. Dr. Oran Smith with the Palmetto Promise Institute said, “This is not a massive bill. This is not a budget-busting bill. It’s simply transferring money we’re already spending to have somebody else do the educating.”
The Senate Education Subcommittee said they will be holding another hearing on S.556 in the near future.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.