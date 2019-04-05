South Carolina mom fights for organ donors in D.C. after daughter undergoes two failed transplants

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands mother is advocating for families living with kidney disease across the country. She made a visit to Washington, D.C. this week as an American Kidney Fund Ambassador.
Frances Ashe-Goins, of Columbia, says her daughter, Sheryl, was diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 17 right as she was preparing to graduate from high school.
Instead of helping her daughter begin her college career, Frances would begin a decades-long journey of helping her daughter navigate what she says is our country’s complex healthcare system.
Sheryl would eventually undergo two failed kidney transplants, two hip replacement, a heart attack and more.
This week, her mother was in D.C. speaking with lawmakers about important changes she says would be invaluable to families battling kidney disease.
“The need for more organ donors – living organ donors, and we need more support for living donors. If someone wants to donate their kidney, they should get time off. They should not be penalized by their insurance company or have their rates go up because they’re giving the gift of life. So, that’s one of the things we’re advocating for,” Ashe-Goins says.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, the Affordable Care Act made it illegal for health insurance companies to refuse coverage or charge you more should you choose to become a donor; however, several living donors are still reporting having difficulty getting life insurance or facing higher premiums.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.