“Run as One” event aims to raise mental health awareness for veterans, Saturday April 13th

"You never know what a difference it can make in your life or who you’re gonna meet,” said Indira Glennon, the captain of RWB Columbia. “Everybody has a veteran or an aunt or a cousin or somebody who is currently serving or who have served in this community. So the way our partnership works is that Workhorse is a community resource…we are a veterans organization and we are hoping with that together we can reach out further into the Cola community.”