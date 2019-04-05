Residents in Irmo concerned about potential new low-income housing development

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Folks in Irmo are expressing concerns over a seemingly sudden proposal to build an affordable housing development in an area just off Lake Murry Boulevard.
Several residents are worried about traffic and congestion. The area in question is the open wooded area behind Moe’s Southwest Grill and Smashburger.
Town councilman Barry Walker says the way that the area is zoned allows for the developer to build low-income housing.
“We’re trying to figure out what they’re going to build and what the impact is going to be for the community,” Walker said. “It’s zoned general-commercial, but with general-commercial you can build multi-family housing.”
Ashley Hall works in the area, and she says traffic is already bad enough.
“It’s going to be right here, right on top of Lake Murray Boulevard,” Hall said. “On top of these businesses, it’s going to be so much worse. Things are happening left and right and it’s just too much congestion, I really don’t think it’s going to be safe.”
Councilman Walker says whoever owns the land can build whatever fits within the parameters of the zoning ordinances, but the developer has applied for a low-income housing grant.
“They’re going to build something whether, it’s low-income or high-income,” Walker said. “We hope that it’s something we can work with them on.”
Walker says the council is hoping to hear from the developer soon to find out all the potential plans for that land, as well as what kind of timeline they’re looking at.
