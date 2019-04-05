New teacher retention program keeps first-year teachers in the classroom

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Briel White always knew she was going to be a teacher.
“For Christmas when I was 9-years-old I asked for an overhead projector,” White said.
White graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2017 and was ready to have her own classroom. She said when the school bell rang for the first time she was a little anxious, “I let the stress of the first year overwhelm me. I am a perfectionist. I wanted to make sure I was doing what these babies needed. I doubted myself and felt like I wasn’t doing that.”
White said there were times she struggled, but she was able to lean on the Carolina Teacher Induction Program (CarolinaTIP).
CarolinaTIP is a three-year program that helps graduates transition into becoming successful classroom teachers. It was created by the College of Education to improve teacher retention. They have also partnered with school districts in the Midlands.
Nicole Skeen is the University Induction Coordinator for CarolinaTIP. “We don’t really have an agenda. Our only agenda is meeting teachers where they are and finding a way to serve the immediate needs they have in the classroom.”
All 15 teachers who were a part of the program’s first cohort, including White, returned to the classroom this school year.
It may not seem like a big deal, but according to the Center for Education Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA), 25% percent of first-year teachers hired for the 2017-18 school year, did not return to teach at a South Carolina public school this school year.
In addition to school and district induction programs, CarolinaTIP offers personalized emotional support, instructional coaching, leadership development, and incentives like a stipend. This is a one of a kind retention program focused on teachers. “If she needs to talk about classroom management, we talk about classroom management. If the teacher wants to talk about having a hard day, we pull up a chair and cry with them,” Skeen said.
This school year, the program expanded to nearly 70 teachers.
White said she has so much confidence now in her second-year thanks to CarolinaTIP and can see herself doing this for a long time. “The fact the university cares this much about their graduates to continue to make sure they’re successful after graduation makes me feel so special.”
Eventually, the goal is to expand the program statewide over the next few years and to include any new teacher – not just UofSC grads. All of this depends on how much funding they have.
The program is funded internally by the College of Education and externally by their corporate partner Colonial Life, with additional support through the Center for Educational Partnerships.
The College of Education will be raising money for CarolinaTIP during Give 4 Garnet on April 10th.
Click here for more info.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.