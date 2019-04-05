More than 10,000 turkeys die in barn fire

The birds were worth more than $50,000

One of the few turkeys that survived a barn fire that killed more than 10,000 birds.
By Ed Payne | April 5, 2019 at 6:38 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 6:47 PM

(Gray News) – A turkey farmer in rural Maryland lost more than 10,000 birds in a massive barn fire.

The barn stretched more than the length of two football fields and housed about 11,000 turkeys. Around 100 birds survived the inferno.

“It took about 45 minutes to an hour to get [the fire] under control,” Kevin Fox with the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services told The Frederick News-Post. About 50 firefighters responded.

5:43pm | Large Non-Dwelling Fire | 8200blk Rocky Ridge Rd, Graceham | 75% Involved | 700 x 70 ft barn fire | Tanker Task Force | Additional Task Force requested | currently ongoing

Posted by Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The fire broke out Thursday evening near Thurmont, about 50 miles northwest of Baltimore.

The turkeys were worth about $50,000 and the building another $600,000.

