1 hospitalized, car almost in the water after wreck near Broad River bridge

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck on River Drive, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The wreck happened near the Broad River bridge when the vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment. The car did not go into the water.
There were two people inside the car and one person was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Both the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department are on the scene.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.