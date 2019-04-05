First Alert Forecast: Rain through midday Friday, then a mixed weekend forecast

By Tim Miller | April 5, 2019 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 8:07 AM

First Alert Today Rain and A Few Thunderstorms

Unsettled Pattern Returns Sunday Into Next Week

Tim Miller's April 5 morning weather forecast

A cold front is on the move through the state today. Showers and few thunderstorms will be with us through early afternoon today, some will contain heavy rain. So give yourself a little extra time off to work and school. Look for clearing skies with showers ending by late afternoon.

Unsettled weather moves in for the weekend into early next week. We won’t see rain every hour however, scattered showers can be expected at least every day, starting on Sunday. Better chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average with Highs in the 80s

Weather Highlights:

- First Alert Today for possible Heavy Rain and aa few isolated thunderstorms

- Warmer temperatures as we’ll see highs in the 80s by the weekend

- Scattered showers expected Sunday – Tuesday of next week

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through midday. Some with heavy rain. Rain ends by late day. Rain chance 90%. Highs lower 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 50s

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High Near 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.