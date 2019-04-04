Firefighters surprised with free pizza after weekend puppy rescue

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Someone in Texas decided to reward members of the North Charleston Fire Department with free pizza after crews saved a puppy Saturday.
The department posted photos to its Facebook page showing a message on a Domino’s Pizza receipt.
“Appreciation for saving the dog,” the receipt read.
A fire crew rescued a puppy buried beneath a pile of rocks and posted video of the rescue on Saturday afternoon. Bike riders called the fire department when they heard the puppy crying from beneath the rocks.
Engine 201 Capt. Bryant came to the rescue, according to a Facebook post, digging the puppy out of the rocks.
The puppy did not appear to be injured.
