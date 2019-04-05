’Eye of the Tiger:’ Clemson football receives 2019 National Championship rings

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The Clemson Football Team received their national championship rings this week.
This is some pictures and videos of the players getting the rings Wednesday posted to the team's Twitter account.
The rings say "Best Ever" and "eye of a tiger" and "heart of a champion."
Clemson beat Alabama back in January 44 to 16 to win their second national championship in three years.
In a video message, Head Coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of his team and their accomplishment last season.
“These rings are special, because they’re something we’ll all keep with us for the rest of our lives," Swinney said. "But we’re not going to be defined by rings and trophies. We’re ultimately going to be defined by the type of men that are produced through our program.”
The reigning National Champions will play their spring Orange and White game on Saturday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN 2.
Clemson kicks off their 2019 season August 2019 with a game against Georgia Tech.
