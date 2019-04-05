The Citadel’s new president to be inaugurated Friday

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, according to The Citadel. After initially serving as an infantry officer, he attended flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and was designated a naval aviator in 1981. Walters trained and served as a test pilot, and also deployed overseas on numerous occasions in the Pacific and Central Command theaters, including Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. Walters deployed in support of Operation Earnest Will, the U.S. military's mission to protect Kuwaiti tankers from Iranian attacks, and served on land and at sea in the Asia-Pacific region.