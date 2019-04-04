SC residents abuzz after meteor flies overhead

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - It’s not every day you get to see a shooting star passing through the Carolina sky.
However, that very phenomenon happened Friday. Just before 7 a.m., Lexington resident Kevin Wates was able to capture the moment as his kids were waiting on their bus for school.
“My kids just happened to see it and I got my phone out in time to record the last half of it,” Wates said.
Wates said he has seen shooting stars before , but something about this was different.
“It was a lot slower and longer lasting than a shooting star,” he said. “I thought it was a rocket or satellite before checking the news.”
Wates wasn’t the only one to grab a phone and record the moment. The meteor was seen across the Palmetto State and even in parts of Georgia.
