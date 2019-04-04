SC residents abuzz after meteor flies overhead

If you look carefully at the photo, the white dot you see just above the home was the meteor seen flying overhead by residents in South Carolina and Georgia. (Source: Kevin Wates)
By Emery Glover | April 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 12:16 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - It’s not every day you get to see a shooting star passing through the Carolina sky.

However, that very phenomenon happened Friday. Just before 7 a.m., Lexington resident Kevin Wates was able to capture the moment as his kids were waiting on their bus for school.

“My kids just happened to see it and I got my phone out in time to record the last half of it,” Wates said.

Wates said he has seen shooting stars before , but something about this was different.

“It was a lot slower and longer lasting than a shooting star,” he said. “I thought it was a rocket or satellite before checking the news.”

Wates wasn’t the only one to grab a phone and record the moment. The meteor was seen across the Palmetto State and even in parts of Georgia.

