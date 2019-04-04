RCSD searching for suspect who punched several women in pharmacy parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County officers are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect wanted on charges of second-degree domestic violence.
Ranchez Jarrell Shelley, 37, is wanted for spitting at and punching several times a woman in the parking lot of a pharmacy on January 21st.
The incident took place on the 4500 block of Hardscrabble Road.
There was a witness to the incident.
Anyone who knows of Shelley’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
