RCSD searching for suspect who punched several women in pharmacy parking lot

Ranchez Jarrell Shelley (Source: RCSD)
By Jazmine Greene | April 4, 2019 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 3:43 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County officers are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect wanted on charges of second-degree domestic violence.

Ranchez Jarrell Shelley, 37, is wanted for spitting at and punching several times a woman in the parking lot of a pharmacy on January 21st.

The incident took place on the 4500 block of Hardscrabble Road.

There was a witness to the incident.

Anyone who knows of Shelley’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

