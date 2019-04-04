Former classmate of Samantha Josephson starts online petition, says no one is to blame except her accused killer

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A former college classmate of Samantha Josephson is starting an online petition to bring about change to safety and security within rideshare companies, despite believing they aren’t to blame for Josephson’s death.
Sydney Ford, 21, graduated from USC in 2016 but said she took a political science class with Josephson when she was an underclassman. She now attends school in Atlanta and said talk of her former classmate’s murder is everywhere.
“I was at the gym and I overheard people talking about it and it was two girls saying this could have been me like I don’t remember the last time I checked the license plate,” Ford said.
Ford said last weekend she hopped into a Lyft with some friends and immediately felt a pit in her stomach, overwhelmed with anxiety knowing what had happened to Josephson. She started talking to her driver, who had heard the horrifying story and said he too has run into similar problems.
“He told me he’s had people get into the back of his car just looking for a ride even though they didn’t order a ride and one girl he said he had to pay to get her to get out,” Ford said.
Earlier this week, Ford said she was tossing and turning at night—unable to sleep—thinking about what kind of change she could promote.
“It kept weighing on my hear that this loss could be something anyone could experience,” she said. “So I got up and started the petition.”
The online petition was posted in the early morning hours of Wednesday and has already gathered nearly 30,000 signatures from people worldwide. It asks for companies like Uber and Lyft to consider using QR codes to ensure both drivers and passengers are safe.
“It could work a couple of different ways,” she said. “The certified driver could have a QR code sticker on their front passenger side window that the passenger would scan with their phone before getting into the car, ensuring they’re about to get in the right car. Or, the driver could have the code on their phone, hold it up to the window and have the passenger scan it from there.”
Ford said she hopes executives from both rideshare companies take notice of the online petition and consider the idea. Uber already has several safety measures in place, including sending a passenger the make and model of the car, license plate number and a picture of the driver.
Ford said she does not blame Uber or Lyft for Josephson’s death but believes they can help promote positive change.
“I think that Uber and Lyft, because they’re in a position of power and responsibility, they can take steps to keep this from someone else being able to play on, whether it’s females, males any passenger,” she said.
Josephson’s father has said publicly his new mission in life will be to educate people about using rideshare companies and lobbying them to bring about changes.
"Part of my mission in life now is going around, talking, Because I can,” Seymour Josephson, Samantha’s father, said at a vigil on Sunday night. “Educating, getting that out. And hopefully putting pressure on Uber and Lyft."
Nathaniel Rowland, 24, remains in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with kidnapping and murder. He will appear in court on April 22. On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED combed through several acres of land near where her body was found in New Zion.
You can sign the petition here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.