Florida man arrested in Lexington for breaking into several cars

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Florida man has been arrested in Lexington in connection to a string of car break-ins dating back to February.
Eugene Christopher Washington, 33, is being charged with six counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and one count of identity fraud.
“We got a break in these cases Monday when a resident contacted us from Chapin with a description of a man and a car involved in what he thought to be a car break-in,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies acted on that tip and eventually located Washington and the car the resident saw him driving away in.”
A search warrant executed at a house Washington was staying in had personal items and documents from the multiple car break-ins.
“Washington had more than two dozen Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses and victim bank account information,” Koon said. “Based on what Washington told investigators, he hit multiple areas around Lexington County including Chapin, Columbia, Irmo, and Lexington. Our work on those cases is ongoing.”
Washington is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate set his bond at $165,000.
