FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day! Heavy rain is possible in the Midlands…

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Heavy rain is possible Friday morning!
First Alert Weather Story:
· Friday is an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring rain Friday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Watch out for localized flooding. Rain chances are around 90%.
· The heaviest rain will occur during the morning hours Friday, then let up a bit by afternoon.
· Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend. Your weekend will not be a washout. However, an isolated shower is possible Saturday. Rain chances go up into Sunday to 40%. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm Sunday.
· More unsettled weather is expected early next week with chances for rain and possible thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from the west, bringing rain to the Midlands. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible, especially Friday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question. Watch out for some localized flooding. Rain chances are around 90%.
The rain will let up a bit by Friday afternoon, but we’ll keep an isolated shower or two around for your afternoon/evening commute. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Your weekend will not be a washout, but don’t let your guard down. On Saturday, an isolated shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. By Sunday, rain chances go up to 40%. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will approach the lower 80s.
More unsettled weather moves in early next week with an opportunity for rain and possible thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on your forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Friday: Low to Moderate
Saturday: High
Sunday: High
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (90%). Rain will be heavy at times. Possible storm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 80s.
