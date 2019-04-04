First Alert Forecast: A Beauty Today Gives Way To Rain/Storm Friday

First Alert Friday for Heavy Rain and A Few Thunderstorms
High pressure will keep us sunny, dry and warm today. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a cold front that will move through the state tomorrow. Showers and few thunderstorms will develop late tonight into Friday morning. Some rain will be heavy. Wet ride into work and school tomorrow morning then clearing skies with showers ending by evening.
Unsettled weather moves in for the weekend into early next week. We won’t see rain every hour however, scattered showers can be expected at least every day. Better chance of rain and thunderstorms by next Monday.
Temperatures will be seasonable.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Friday for possible Heavy Rain
- Warmer temperatures as we’ll see highs in the 80s
- Scattered showers expected during the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows middle 50s
First Alert Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms morning through early afternoon. Rain chance 70% High lower 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.