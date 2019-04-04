Fireflies open fourth season at Segra Park Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of baseball fans are expected to fill Segra Park – formerly Spirit Communications Park – as the Columbia Fireflies kick off their season on Thursday.
The Fireflies will begin the season with a seven-game homestand. First up, Columbia’s favorite Minor League Baseball team will take on the Charleston RiverDogs.
There’s a lot in store for baseball fans on Opening Day. Before the game, the Dick Goodwin Band will perform at the front gates between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. There’s also a giveaway for those who get to the game ahead of time. The first 2,000 fans will receive a clear Fireflies bag. Also, let’s not forget it’s Thirsty Thursday. There will be $1 beer all night. Plus, the game will end with a display of fireworks.
This year’s roster is said to be full of young and talented players. Of the 26 players on the team, 11 are 21 years old or younger. Five of the New York Mets’ top 10 prospects are right here in Columbia playing for the Fireflies.
Team manager, Pedro Lopez, said there are several reason why Fireflies fans won’t want to miss seeing this year’s roster on the diamond.
“Number one, they’re going to have a really good chance to see really good talent," he said. "I think they’re going to have a chance to see an exciting ball club, and not only that, that may be the last time you get to see them in the minor leagues. Hopefully, these guys get it going and the last time we see them is now and they get to reach the major league level and the rest is history.”
The Fireflies will hit the field against the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
