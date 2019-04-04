CPD in search of suspect wanted for stabbing on Marion Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a stabbing that took place early Thursday morning.
Officials with CPD said the incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on the 2000 block of Marion Street. Details regarding what led to the stabbing have not been released, but one man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident.
Investigators have spoken with a person of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information about this stabbing or the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
