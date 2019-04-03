WATCH: Funeral services for slain UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Samantha Josephson. (Source: Robbinsville Township/Facebook)
By Tanita Gaither | April 3, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:54 AM

PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ (WIS) - The University of South Carolina student who was kidnapped and killed by a person police say she mistook for the Uber she summoned outside of a Columbia bar will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral services for Samantha Josephson will be held in Princeton, NJ at noon.

Josephson, 21, was kidnapped and killed after she entered a vehicle she believed was an Uber from the Five Points district of Columbia on March 29. Her body was found later in a secluded, wooded area in Clarendon County by two turkey hunters.

Police arrested Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, with her kidnapping and death. He was arrested the next night a few blocks from the Five Points area where Josephson was last seen.

Rowland remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.

