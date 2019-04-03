Body found in Lake Wylie confirmed to be missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A body found floating in Lake Wylie Sunday night has been identified as 39-year-old Vatsla Watkins, who went missing two weeks earlier.
Police said there were no signs of foul play.
Watkins’ 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 was found at Pier 49 marina on York Road on March 22. She was reported missing by family that Monday, March 18.
Crews began searching the lake and surrounding area after finding the car.
A few days later, a boater called 911 and said they saw a person floating in Lake Wylie near the Buster Boyd Bridge.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
