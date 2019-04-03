SC State to hold Garnet & Blue Spring Game April 13

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina State Bulldogs will hold their Garnet & Blue Spring Game on April 13 at noon.
The Bulldogs will wrap up spring practice with their annual exhibition at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, which kicks off at noon.
“I think we’ve made a good amount of progress,” said SC State head coach Buddy Pough. “Anytime you’ve got most of your team returning, then you ought to be a little farther along than you would be if you had a lot of new faces. So, this is an opportunity for us to gel as a team. We want to try to develop as many bodies as we can.”
Pough returns to the sidelines for the Bulldogs for his 18th season. As a former Bulldog player and the man who’s roamed the sidelines on Willie Jeffries Field for nearly two decades, Pough has seen his share of spring games in Orangeburg. But he believes each one provides something new.
“I think every year is different,” Pough said. "This one seems to be more fun because we were so close last year. I think our guys are a little bit disappointed in the way things turned out. It’s an opportunity for us to get out and show what kind of team we can be in 2019.
Pough and the Bulldogs will look to capture their first MEAC title since 2014. The Bulldogs ended last year with a 5-6 record.
South Carolina State will open the 2019 regular season on August 31 at home against Wofford.
