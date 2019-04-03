SC duo attacks woman, man with disabilities at bus stop with kids present, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two people in Sumter County have been arrested for attacking a woman at a school bus stop after an argument involving students, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said Marquis Tyrell Rogers, 29, and Shanora Carter, 33, got into a confrontation with the female victim who traveled by the bus stop at the intersection of Wilma Court and Reona Avenue multiple times and argued with students because they were in the roadway.
The duo are the parents of one of the students who was at the bus stop.
Deputies say the pair blocked a roadway near the bus stop and waited to attack the woman when she returned.
"Rogers assaulted the woman when she exited her vehicle before pushing her toward Carter who also assaulted the woman," the sheriff's office said. "The woman sustained facial swelling, bruises to the body and a puncture wound to the back of the head from a strike by an unknown object. After pushing the female victim toward Carter, Rogers approached the woman’s vehicle and began punching the woman’s husband in the face, according to an incident report."
A male victim told a responding deputy that he told Rogers he didn’t want to fight because he was disabled. The man had severe facial injuries and lost consciousness for a short time, according to a warrant.
Both of the victims treated by first responders at the scene.
Not only did the incident happen in front of students, but it was partially recorded by one of the victims.
Rogers is charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery and one count of third-degree assault and battery. Carter is charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery.
