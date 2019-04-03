One dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Newberry

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A passenger has died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday in Newberry.
According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was headed west on Harold Bowers Road at 7 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a tree. Officials said the impact from the collision ejected the passenger in the car who was not wearing a seat belt,
The driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, but the passenger passed away at the hospital.
The identity of the passenger has not been released by the Newberry County Coroner.
SCHP is continuing to investigate this crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.