Law enforcement investigation underway in Clarendon Co. near location where slain UofSC student’s body was found

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Several agencies, including the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, are currently investigating a scene near the location where a University of South Carolina student’s body was found less than 12 hours after she was kidnapped.
The heavy law enforcement presence is not far from where Samantha Josephson’s body was found on March 29 and near the last-known address of the suspect, Nathaniel Rowland.
The property owner tells WIS that law enforcement told him they are searching his entire property in relation to the Josephson investigation.
Law enforcement on the scene have not said if this is in relation to the Josephson investigation, which is still ongoing.
Josephson’s body was found in a secluded area on Black Bottom Road by two turkey hunters. The current law enforcement presence is on Knowlton Road.
Details are limited at this time; check back for more updates.
