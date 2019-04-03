Gamecocks signee Boston to compete in NCAA Next Generation for Women minicamp

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Aliyah Boston will have the chance to attend a prestigious minicamp during Final Four weekend in Tampa.
The South Carolina signee was one of six USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team gold medalists picked to take part in the NCAA Next Generation for Women. The minicamp will give Boston and the five other players the chance to take part in a joint practice with participants from NBA Academies on Thursday.
The players will also participate in player development and educational programming events throughout the weekend.
Plus, players will get a chance to tour Amalie Arena, the home of the 2019 Women’s Final Four, on Thursday. On Friday, the players will attend the national semifinal games.
