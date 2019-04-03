FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for periods of heavy rain!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for Thursday, but rain moves in for Friday. In fact, Friday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re expecting sunshine and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Friday is an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring rain Friday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Watch out for localized flooding. Rain chances are around 70%.
· Highs will be in the low 70s Friday.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, but we’re not expecting a complete weekend washout.
· More unsettled weather is expected early next week with chances for rain and possible thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. It will be a little chilly, with low temperatures in the mid 40s.
Warmer weather moves in for Thursday! High temperatures will in the mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will move in from the west, bringing rain to the Midlands. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible here and there. Watch out for some localized flooding.
Rain chances are around 70% for now. There will likely be some breaks in the rain as we move through the day. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s by the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout. More unsettled weather moves in early next week with an opportunity for rain and possible thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Thursday: High
Friday: Moderate to High
Saturday: High
Tonight: A Few Clouds. A Little Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Rain could be heavy at times. Possible storm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
