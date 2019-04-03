Court hearing Wednesday morning for A.C. Flora teen accused of stabbing classmate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 15-year-old A.C. Flora High School student accused of stabbing a 17-year-old student will go before a judge Wednesday morning.
Officials say the fight, which led to the stabbing, started with a dispute that turned violent.
This all happened back in February at the end of a lunch break for students, according to reports.
The student being accused of the stabbing has not been named because she is a minor. The 15-year-old had initially been charged with attempted murder. An additional charge was added days later, and now the teen is also facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds.
The victim has since been released from the hospital.
Ahead of court hearing for the suspect Wednesday morning, the parent of an A.C. Flora student says parents need to pay closer attention to what's happening in the lives of their children.
Jerirmy Sweet, a parent of an A.C. Flora student, tells WIS that parents need to be more aware of, “the things that these high schoolers are dealing with is very important. I think that when we tell our children that we’re not as worried, or we’re not as involved in the issues that are happening in their school that they’re dealing with that they see are important issues, then we’re disconnecting our self as parents with those children – whether it be the parents of the person who was involved in the incident or the person who’s just a bystander and the school who has to live with this now from a day-to-day basis from seeing what they’ve seen."
The 15-year-old suspect will be in court for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.