Aerotek seeks to fill 500+ positions with Flex in West Columbia at job fair
Aerotek. (Source: Aerotek/Facebook)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 3, 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated April 3 at 10:40 AM

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A recruiting and staffing service is looking to help a Midlands manufacturer fill more than 500 positions at a job fair on Friday.

Aerotek says positions will be filled through November at a job fair on Friday, April 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites in Columbia, located at 110 McSwain Drive.

Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing and real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies.

Aerotek is seeking candidates for a variety of positions, including:

  • Assemblers
  • Injection Molding Supervisors
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • Quality Control Inspectors
  • Shipping/Receiving Clerks
  • Process Technicians
  • Setup Technicians
  • Automation Technicians
  • Quality Engineers
  • Automation Engineers
  • Automation Managers
  • Quality Supervisors

The positions are for a contract period with the opportunity to transition to full-time employment as a Flex Associate based on performance and attendance. Wages are competitive and there is an opportunity for quick career progression.

Interested applicants can visit the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Columbia where open interviews are being held on Friday, April 5. Applicants should bring a photo ID, and a resume is preferred but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

