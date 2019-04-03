Aerotek seeks to fill 500+ positions with Flex in West Columbia at job fair

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A recruiting and staffing service is looking to help a Midlands manufacturer fill more than 500 positions at a job fair on Friday.
Aerotek says positions will be filled through November at a job fair on Friday, April 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites in Columbia, located at 110 McSwain Drive.
Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing and real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies.
Aerotek is seeking candidates for a variety of positions, including:
- Assemblers
- Injection Molding Supervisors
- Maintenance Technicians
- Quality Control Inspectors
- Shipping/Receiving Clerks
- Process Technicians
- Setup Technicians
- Automation Technicians
- Quality Engineers
- Automation Engineers
- Automation Managers
- Quality Supervisors
The positions are for a contract period with the opportunity to transition to full-time employment as a Flex Associate based on performance and attendance. Wages are competitive and there is an opportunity for quick career progression.
Interested applicants can visit the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Columbia where open interviews are being held on Friday, April 5. Applicants should bring a photo ID, and a resume is preferred but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
