Woman arrested after 42 bags of meth, other drugs found in her vehicle

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The South Congaree Police Department arrested a 49-year-old woman on drug charges on Sunday.
Officials said Amy Richburg was traveling on Ramblin Road and was stopped just after midnight after an officer noticed her tag light wasn’t working. According to the arrest warrant, Richburg was leaving an area known for drug activity and was asked to step out of her car.
After receiving permission to search the car, the officer found 42 bags of methamphetamine, two ecstasy pills, a meth pipe, two snort straws, a bag of marijuana, and $387 in cash.
Richburg has been charged for trafficking meth, possession of ecstasy, driving without insurance, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
