Uber calls UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s death ‘unspeakable,’ urges focus on ridesharing safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The ride-sharing service Uber has released a statement regarding the kidnapping and murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who had summoned a ride from the service but inadvertently entered a car not a part of the service, police said.
In a statement to WIS, a spokesperson said:
Josephson was waiting outside of a Five Points bar in the early morning hours of March 29 when she entered a car allegedly driven by Nathaniel Rowland. Police said she summoned an Uber but did not get into the car she ordered. She was later found dead in a secluded area in Clarendon County.
State Representative Seth Rose (D-Columbia) announced Monday night on Twitter the introduction of the 'Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act," a bill that would mandate illuminated signage for ride-sharing services.
Uber encourages users to be proactive in ensuring your ride is what you ordered.
"We remind riders to double check two important details before starting a trip - the driver and the car," the service says. "When requesting a trip through the Uber app, you receive the driver's photo, name, the car's make and model and license plate number."
You can find more safety tips in the below video:
Rowland was later charged with her kidnapping and murder. He waived his right to appear during a court appearance on March 31 and is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court appearance is on April 22 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.