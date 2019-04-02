Uber calls UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s death ‘unspeakable,’ urges focus on ridesharing safety

Samantha Josephson. (Source: Robbinsville Township/Facebook)
By Tanita Gaither | April 2, 2019 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:42 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The ride-sharing service Uber has released a statement regarding the kidnapping and murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who had summoned a ride from the service but inadvertently entered a car not a part of the service, police said.

In a statement to WIS, a spokesperson said:

Since 2017, we’ve been working with local law enforcement and college campuses across the country to educate the public about how to avoid fake rideshare drivers. Everyone at Uber is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Samantha Josephson’s family and loved ones. We remain focused on raising public awareness about this incredibly important issue.
Josephson was waiting outside of a Five Points bar in the early morning hours of March 29 when she entered a car allegedly driven by Nathaniel Rowland. Police said she summoned an Uber but did not get into the car she ordered. She was later found dead in a secluded area in Clarendon County.

State Representative Seth Rose (D-Columbia) announced Monday night on Twitter the introduction of the 'Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act," a bill that would mandate illuminated signage for ride-sharing services.

Uber encourages users to be proactive in ensuring your ride is what you ordered.

"We remind riders to double check two important details before starting a trip - the driver and the car," the service says. "When requesting a trip through the Uber app, you receive the driver's photo, name, the car's make and model and license plate number."

Rowland was later charged with her kidnapping and murder. He waived his right to appear during a court appearance on March 31 and is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His next court appearance is on April 22 at 9 a.m.

