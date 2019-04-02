SC high school athletic director allegedly had sex with student on campus, deputies say

Artis O’Neal Coulter, an employee in our District, was placed on paid administrative leave on March 25, 2019, after an allegation regarding his conduct was reported to the administration. The administration immediately contacted the school resource officer about the information reported. Mr. Coulter has been employed by the District as a substitute teacher/coach since 2008 and became a full-time teacher on October 4, 2010. At all times, he has been assigned to The Technology Center. Mr. Coulter also coached and has served as Athletic Director at Bethune-Bowman since the 2014-15 school year. On April 2, 2019, the District became aware of an arrest warrant being issued by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) for Mr. Coulter. The District is and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this matter is investigated. The well-being and safety of our students is our utmost concern. The District intends to keep the public apprised of this personnel matter, as may be appropriate and consistent State law.

STATEMENT FROM ORANGEBURG CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE