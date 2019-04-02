SC high school athletic director allegedly had sex with student on campus, deputies say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An employee at Bethune-Bowman High School in Orangeburg County has been charged with sexual battery against a student, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Artis Coulter, 36, was charged with sexual battery without coercion. He was given a $10,000 bond during a court appearance on Tuesday.
“This took place over a period of time in March,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “At no time is it appropriate for a person of authority to have any type of contact such as this with a student.
According to an incident report, its alleged that Coulter and a female student had sex in the coach’s office in the girl’s locker room. The arrest warrant said that the victim, 16, and Coulter allegedly had sex multiple times between March 14 and March 21 at the high school and on school property.
An incident report also indicates that Coulter spoke with the victim’s father over the phone and “denied having sex or any other inappropriate activities with the victim" but the victim told someone they did have sex.
The sheriff’s office says as an employee of the Bethune-Bowman High School, Coulter has been on administrative leave since the allegations arose last week.
Evidence was located supporting the allegations after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators began looking into accusations that Coulter had committed sexual battery against a student of the school.
In a statement from the Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, Coulter was employed and taught at The Technology Center in addition to being the athletic director at Bethune-Bowman High School. The district said:
The sheriff's office says if anyone has been a victim of this suspect or has knowledge of other incidents, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
Coulter faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
