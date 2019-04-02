First Alert Forecast: Tracking patchy frost, temps in the 70s & 80s and more rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for a cold night tonight. Then, we’re looking ahead to warmer temperatures and our next chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Northern Midlands Wednesday morning. Patchy frost is possible as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s.
· High temperatures will warm into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.
· We’re expecting sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.
· A cold front brings more rain Friday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Rain chances are around 70%.
· We’ll be in the 80s this weekend.
· More unsettled weather is expected early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Northern Midlands. With light/calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is expected in a few spots, so keep that in mind. Take care of your pets and plants. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies overnight into Wednesday morning.
Moving through the day Wednesday, high pressure will move over the area, giving way to mostly sunny skies. We’ll see highs in the low 70s.
Even warmer weather moves in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
By Friday, highs will reach the low 70s. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the Midlands. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible. We haven’t issued an Alert Day for Friday just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Rain chances are around 70% for now. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s by the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend. More unsettled weather moves in early next week with an opportunity for rain and possible thunderstorms.
Pollen Count: (Maple, Oak, Poplar)
Wednesday: High
Thursday: High
Friday: Moderate to High
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Possible North. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW-S 5 mph.
Thursday: Sun and Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the lower 70s.
