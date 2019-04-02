First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Cold Rain and Possible Wintry Mix Through Midmorning

The very unique feature of this storm, is that it will drag cold air aloft on the backside of the system. High pressure to the North will provide a stiff cold Northeast wind this will allow for possible significate evaporative cooling (where the air absorbs water…rainfall, thus cooling the air around it, allowing the temperatures to fall quickly, where rain could turn to snow) Temperatures will be the key factor as to if some see rain, snow, rain/snow mix. In any event, this will be a fast moving system . Rain will start this morning and move totally out of the state by late afternoon with sunshine an breezy conditions.