First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Cold Rain and Possible Wintry Mix Through Midmorning

First Alert Today For Heavy Rain and Chance of Rain/Snow Northern Midlands
Sunshine Warm Temperatures Return Wednesday
Low pressure off our coast will pay us a quick visit this morning through Midday, spreading rain across much of the state. Rain will be heavy at times with the heaviest rain from the Eastern/Southern Midlands to the coast. Rainfall of nearly 2” in places is possible.
The very unique feature of this storm, is that it will drag cold air aloft on the backside of the system. High pressure to the North will provide a stiff cold Northeast wind this will allow for possible significate evaporative cooling (where the air absorbs water…rainfall, thus cooling the air around it, allowing the temperatures to fall quickly, where rain could turn to snow) Temperatures will be the key factor as to if some see rain, snow, rain/snow mix. In any event, this will be a fast moving system . Rain will start this morning and move totally out of the state by late afternoon with sunshine an breezy conditions.
Any snow that forms would be in a line from Newberry, Fairfield counties to the North.
BIG improvement by Wednesday as we’ll see sunny skies and highs lower 70s.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Tuesday for a chilly rain, some rain could be heavy. Low pressure moves into the state giving us showers/rain and much cooler temperatures
- Things improve by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
- Next rain chance arrives by Friday with scattered showers
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain likely. Some rain will be heavy at times. Rain could be mixed with snow in the Northern Midlands (Newberry, Fairfield, Chester, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties from 7A-11A) perhaps a dusting, at best, rain moves out by late afternoon and skies will clear. Rain chance 90% Highs lower 50s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
