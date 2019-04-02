Explosion reported at Houston-area plant

CROSBY, TX (Gray News) - An explosion has been reported at a plant near Houston on Tuesday.
The explosion happened at a KMCO plant, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department. Emergency personnel are on their way to the scene.
Students in Crosby Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion.
There are reports of possible injuries, KHOU reported.
KMCO is a chemical manufacturing company.
According to the company’s information page, it produces “batch and continuous distillation and multiple reaction capabilities producing over 900 million pounds per year of toll manufacturing products.”
Black smoke could be seen coming from the facility.
Last month, a fire and chemical leak affected Deer Park, TX, and surrounding communities.
