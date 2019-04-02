Deputies arrest man, woman after finding drugs in a stolen car

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - On Monday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 42-year-old Rozalynd Cawood and 39-year-old Michael Knox.
The man and woman were stopped by a Lexington County deputy for not having a license plate while traveling on South Lake Drive. Officials later confirmed the car was stolen out of Ohio forcing deputies to detain Cawood and Knox in order to search the car.
During their search, deputies found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia under the passenger seat.
Cawood has been charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic while Knox has been charged with driving under suspension for the third time.
Both Cawood and Knox are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
