CPD, SLED uncover “valuable information” about suspect charged in killing of Samantha Josephson

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Four days after two turkey hunters discovered the body of a missing USC student, officials confirm they have uncovered “valuable information” about the suspect.
Nathaniel Rowland, 24, is charged with murder and kidnapping after Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Samantha Josephson, 21, mistook Rowland’s car for her Uber and is seen on surveillance video getting in the backseat in the early morning hours of Friday, March 29.
Forensic tests revealed large amounts of Josephson’s blood in the back seat and trunk of Rowland’s black Chevy Impala. Investigators also found bleach, wipes and window cleaner inside the car, along with Josephson’s cell phone in the glove compartment.
On Tuesday, officials said they now have “valuable information” about Rowland, but cannot release that information because it could jeopardize the ongoing joint investigation.
Residents of New Zion are unsettled following Rowland’s arrest, many are afraid to speak publicly as they fear retaliation.
One business owner said Rowland stopped in last week and while he didn’t say anything, the owner got a weird vibe.
“When I heard he was arrested I was shocked because I was like, I know who that is,” the owner said.
Many other residents said Rowland’s arrest has brought racial tensions to the surface in the small town. As word travels fast, residents said social media has become full of toxicity. One neighbor who lives near where Josephson’s body was discovered said Rowland went to high school with the two turkey hunters who discovered Josephson’s body.
“I remember him getting off the bus with the other kids,” the neighbor said. “I was shocked to hear the news.”
Rowland remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center until his next court appearance on April 22.
