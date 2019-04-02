TIMELINE: The death of UofSC student Samantha Josephson

TIMELINE: The kidnapping and murder of UofSC student Samantha Josephson
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 2, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:17 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Here are links to all of the coverage on the death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson since March 31.

On March 29, Josephson, from New Jersey, was reported missing after she left a Five Points bar to await an Uber she summoned. She did not enter an Uber and was later found dead in a secluded, wooded area in Clarendon County.

March 31

April 1

April 2

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.