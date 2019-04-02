TIMELINE: The death of UofSC student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Here are links to all of the coverage on the death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson since March 31.
On March 29, Josephson, from New Jersey, was reported missing after she left a Five Points bar to await an Uber she summoned. She did not enter an Uber and was later found dead in a secluded, wooded area in Clarendon County.
March 31
April 1
- Clemson Student Government releases statement following death of UofSC student
- Mother of slain UofSC student: ‘Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson’; suspect no-show in court
- SLED: Cause of death for UofSC student Samantha Josephson announced
- Governor and lawmakers react to kidnapping and murder of UofSC student
April 2
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.