Clemson announces pair of home-and-home series with Georgia, Oklahoma

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - A pair of storied college football programs have now been added to Clemson’s future schedules.
Officials announced home-and-home series with Georgia in 2032 and 2033 as well as Oklahoma in 2035 and 2036.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will play in Athens on Sept.4, 2032, and at Clemson on Sept. 3, 2033, respectively. Before those dates, the two teams will face off in the 2024 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
"The resumption of this storied rivalry has been a high priority for our athletic department and our fans," Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. "We look forward to all five scheduled meetings between these two great programs, including the meeting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024 and the four on-campus games starting in 2029."
In years past, the Clemson-Georgia game has had national championship implications. In 1980, Georgia defeated Clemson and went on to win the championship. One year later, Clemson returned the favor defeating Georgia on their way to their first ever national title under head coach Danny Ford.
Two seasons later, the Tigers begin a home-and-home series with Oklahoma. The first contest between the two teams will take place on Sept. 15, 2035 at Death Valley. One year later, the Tigers will travel to Norman, Okla., on Sept. 13, 2036.
Clemson has won the last three contests against the Sooners including a College Football Playoff victory in the 2015 Orange Bowl.
