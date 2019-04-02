‘Beautiful, the Carole King Musical’ comes to the Koger Center for a week of musical fun

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Do you feel the earth moving under your feet? That’s probably the sound of “Beautiful, the Carole King Musical” rolling onto Columbia for the week! The iconic jukebox musical detailing the life of Carole King is playing starting on April 4th through April 7th at the Koger Center for the Performing Arts.
According to the shows description, “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story on King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to become one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.”
Sarah Bockel who’s playing the iconic King in the show said that, “I just feel like it’s truly a show for everyone. Even if you don’t think you’re going to know a single song - she has touched your life you don’t even know yet." Tickets are available via the Koger Center’s website.
