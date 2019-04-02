Autism Academy of SC gears up for 3rd annual Fitness Festival benefitting Camp Mates

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Supporting a local non-profit while getting your sweat on with your family: that’s the goal of the 3rd annual Fitness Festival benefitting Camp Mates. And ahead of the fitness festival, Sam Bleiweis and Madeline Cuddihy got a sneak peek of some of the fitness to be had this upcoming Saturday and talked to the festival’s organizers.
According to the Autism Academy of South Carolina, Camp MATES is a social skills, physical activity/yoga, nutrition, and life skills theory-driven Summer camp for children and teens ages 4-21. Scholarships are available to campers who submit their applications by April 1st.
The Fitness Festival will be held at Segra Park on Saturday, April 6th from 9 AM to 1 PM. Sixty vendors will be there from all areas of health and wellness in Columbia leading short classes for the entirety of the fitness festival. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated back to Camp Mates to continue to feed scholarship opportunities for kids. Your ticket purchase also gets you into the Fireflies game that night, which starts at 6:05 PM.
