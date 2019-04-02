Amazon cuts prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods, announces more Prime benefits

(CNN) - Amazon is cutting prices on hundreds of products at Whole Foods for third time since it bought the premium grocery chain two years ago.
The cuts - mostly focused on produce - go into effect Wednesday.
Amazon and whole foods expect customers to save an average of 20 percent on select items - including greens, tomatoes, and fruits.
The company will also double the number of weekly deals for Prime members - and give them another 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.
Since buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion Amazon has attempted to revamp its costly “Whole Paycheck” image.
“Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high-quality standards that we’ve championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments,” CEO John Mackey said in a statement.
Examples of exclusive Prime member deals in April that will rotate on a weekly basis include:
- Organic asparagus: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Organic strawberries: $2.99/lb, save $2
- Sumo Citrus: $2.49/lb, save $1.50
- Air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken: $1.79/lb, save at least 40%
- Spiral sliced ham: $3.99/lb, save at least 33%
- Animal welfare-rated, bone in pork loin chops: $4.99/lb, save at least $2
- Fresh, sustainable wild-caught halibut fillet: $16.99/lb, save at least 35%
- 35% off all Justin’s brand products
- $20 off Vega One Organic Shakes (24.3-26.9 oz. sizes only)
- 40% off all Kite Hill plant-based products
- 35% off all Epic brand products
- Prepared sandwiches and wraps: 20% off
Prime members can also receive an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store.
Despite cuts, a Morgan Stanley analyst says prices at Whole Foods have risen for three months in a row.
