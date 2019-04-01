Sumter police searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing.
The family of Amanda Joy Nettles last spoke to her on March 30th. She had made plans to meet her mother that day.
Nettles has tattoos on her wrist, the upper part of her chest, and upper part of her shoulder.
She drives a gray 2003 GMC Yukon with a license plate that reads QQA618.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Inv. Scott Bonner at (803) 436-2014.
